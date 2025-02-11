Home>>
Chinese Lantern Festival marked in Ghana
(Xinhua) 11:17, February 11, 2025
Chinese dancers perform during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech at the Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. Mahama late Sunday joined the Chinese community in Ghana to mark the Chinese Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday this year. (Xinhua/Seth)
People make lanterns during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)
Ghanaian acrobats perform during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ghanaian president joins Chinese community to celebrate Lantern Festival
- New Yorkers hold Lantern Festival parade for 2nd year
- Festive preparations underway for Lantern Festival in Jiaxing, E China
- Kumbum Monastery in NW China’s Qinghai stages butter sculpture show
- French folk ensemble adds variety to traditional Chinese festivities
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.