Chinese Lantern Festival marked in Ghana

Xinhua) 11:17, February 11, 2025

Chinese dancers perform during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama delivers a speech at the Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. Mahama late Sunday joined the Chinese community in Ghana to mark the Chinese Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday this year. (Xinhua/Seth)

People make lanterns during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)

Ghanaian acrobats perform during a Chinese Lantern Festival celebration in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Seth)

