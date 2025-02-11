Ghanaian president joins Chinese community to celebrate Lantern Festival

Xinhua) 10:07, February 11, 2025

ACCRA, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama late Sunday joined the Chinese community in Ghana to mark the Chinese Lantern Festival, which falls on Wednesday this year.

In his speech, Mahama described the festival as a symbol of enlightenment, unity and progress, as the act of lighting and launching lanterns into the sky represents the collective aspirations of the people for peace, prosperity, and a brighter future.

He said the celebration serves as a bridge bonding Ghanaians and Chinese together to celebrate and foster unity. "It is resonating deeply with us in Ghana, where the values of family, community, and solidarity are central to our way of life."

"It reminds us that no matter where we are, no matter where we come from, our cultural values connect us in ways that transcend our borders," Mahama said.

The president noted that as the world faces many challenges, such as economic uncertainties, conflicts, climate change, and health concerns, the message of the Lantern Festival is one of hope.

"The light of this festival reminds us that even in times of darkness, hope must never be lost. It teaches us that resilience, unity, and shared aspirations can help us overcome obstacles and build a better future together," the president added.

On Ghana-China relations, the president said the two countries' deep and enduring friendship, built on decades of mutual respect and cooperation, continues to grow stronger year by year.

"Ghana and China have a long history of cooperation that has positively impacted many sectors of our economy," he said. "Our diplomatic relations, which date back to 1960, have evolved into a dynamic and strategic partnership."

The president commended the cooperation between China and Ghana in the areas of infrastructure development, trade, technology transfer, and investment in critical sectors such as energy, health, and education.

"One of the most visible signs of our friendship is a growing presence of Chinese businessmen and entrepreneurs here in Ghana. The Chinese community here has contributed significantly to our economy, particularly in areas such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and trade," he said.

Moreover, Mahama said Ghanaian businesses have also been exploring opportunities in China to strengthen the economic ties between the two nations.

"As we move forward, we must continue to embrace cooperation and mutual respect, ensuring that the benefits of our partnership are shared by all our people," he said.

"Just as lanterns rise into the night sky, lighting up the darkness, we too must rise above our challenges and work together for a future filled with promise. Let this be a reminder that when we stand together in unity, there is no challenge we cannot overcome," the president said.

Addressing the celebration, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Tong Defa pledged China's willingness to strengthen exchanges and implement more projects with Africa, including Ghana, to promote people-to-people connection and realize solidarity in diversity.

He lauded Mahama for his great support for bilateral cooperation, which cements a strong political foundation for China-Ghana relations.

"I am well confident that under the leadership of your excellency, the strategic partnership between our two countries will surely grow stronger and closer," Tong said.

Chinese and Ghanaian artists presented various performances featuring the modern and traditional cultures of both countries at the grand celebration, which gathered over 4,000 people.

