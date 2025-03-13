Home>>
Trending in China | Hakka fort-like dwelling: Fujian Tulou
(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 13, 2025
Fujian Tulou is a fort-like rural dwelling of the Hakka and Minnan people in the mountainous areas of East China's Fujian Province. Renowned for their rectangular or circular configurations that integrate residential and defensive functions, the Tulou buildings are constructed using natural methods, such as rammed earth walls, exemplifying remarkable ecological sustainability. In 2008, UNESCO inscribed 46 Fujian Tulou sites as World Heritage Site.
(Video source: Kuaishou; Compiled by Tian Weijie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
