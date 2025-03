Abalone farming, sowing start in China's Fujian as weather warms up

Xinhua) 10:16, March 14, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a view of an abalone breeding area in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of an abalone breeding area in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo shows a panoramic view of an abalone breeding area in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Fishermen feed abalones in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 12, 2025 shows fishermen throwing abalone fry into the sea in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Fishermen feed abalones in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A woman sorts out abalones at a wharf in Lianjiang County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 12, 2025. As the weather warms up, fishermen in Lianjiang start abalone farming and sowing. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

