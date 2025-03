We Are China

Spring tea harvest across China

Xinhua) 11:12, March 11, 2025

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Xiayanbei Village of Dongming Township, Xinchang County of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Xiayanbei Village of Dongming Township, Xinchang County of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A villager picks tea buds at a tea garden in Jingangcheng Village of Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

A farmer picks tea buds at a tea garden in Changyangou Village of Wanzhai Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

A drone phone shows a farmer picking tea buds at a tea garden in Luozhentian Village of Wanzhai Township, Xuan'en County of central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Villagers pick tea buds at a tea garden in Jingangcheng Village of Maoping Town, Zigui County of central China's Hubei Province, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Zhongyan Village of Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

A farmer displays the newly picked tea leaves in Xiayanbei Village of Dongming Township, Xinchang County of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Xiayanbei Village of Dongming Township, Xinchang County of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A drone photo shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Zhongyan Village of Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

Farmers pick tea leaves at a tea garden in Zhongyan Village of Leqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 9, 2025. (Photo by Cai Kuanyuan/Xinhua)

