Farming activities in full swing in China's Hainan in early spring

Xinhua) 08:43, February 24, 2025

Farmers work at a field in Yacha Town of Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing in south China's Hainan Province in early spring. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer picks strawberries at Pingdi Village of Dongcheng Town in Danzhou City, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 23, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing in south China's Hainan Province in early spring. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Farmers transplant rice seedlings in Yacha Town of Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing in south China's Hainan Province in early spring. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A farmer carries seedlings in Yacha Town of Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 20, 2025. Farming activities are in full swing in south China's Hainan Province in early spring. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

