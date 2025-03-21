A tapestry of ethnic culture unfolds in spring in Zhaoxing Dong village, SW China's Guizhou

Photo shows the breathtaking spring scenery of Zhaoxing Dong village, Liping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Walking in Zhaoxing Dong village in Liping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province on March 17, 2025, visitors were greeted by a sea of golden rapeseed flowers in full bloom outside the village gate. Inside, the melodious sounds of the Grand Song of the Dong ethnic group, a form of a folk chorus inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, filled the air.

The flower fields, the grand song, and the spring breeze together made this Dong community a captivating cultural landscape.

Zhaoxing Dong village, established during the Northern Song Dynasty (960—1127), is one of the largest Dong villages in China.

In recent years, the local government has leveraged the village's rich Dong cultural resources to vigorously develop the tourism industry. In 2024, the Zhaoxing scenic area welcomed about 1.03 million tourist visits, generating tourism revenue of 1.02 billion yuan ($140.93 million).

The village has also capitalized on traditional Dong craftsmanship to launch cultural and creative products like Dong embroidery, bolstering employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for over 2,000 villagers.

Aerial photo shows Zhaoxing Dong village, Liping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows a drum tower in Zhaoxing Dong village, Liping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Photo shows a gate of Zhaoxing Dong village, Liping county, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

