We Are China

Rural fashion show held in China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 15:11, March 17, 2025

Villagers display spinning skills during a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers sing during a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes take part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes take part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes take part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes wait before a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes take part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes wait before a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Villagers in ethnic costumes take part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A child in an ethnic costume takes part in a rural fashion show in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 16, 2025.

A village fashion show featuring ethnic attire was held here Sunday, providing everyone in attendance with a colorful feast of ethnic cultures. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)