Guizhou's rural soccer league going global

11:23, March 12, 2025 By Chen Meiling, Yang Jun ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The first "World Cup" of the Village Super League is expected to kick off in Guizhou province in 2028, welcoming grassroots soccer teams from around the world to enjoy the charm and joy of the sport, said Tang Yueqiang, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

The Village Super League, or Cun Chao, which has gained massive popularity since its debut in May 2023 in Rongjiang county of the Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture of Guizhou, has not only sparked a domestic frenzy, but also attracted widespread international attention.

"Unlike commercialized professional leagues, the Cun Chao 'World Cup' will be open to amateur teams across the world, aiming to foster a global platform for sports and cultural exchanges," said Tang, who is also director of the standing committee of the prefecture's people's congress.

As the "World Cup" will be a nonprofit event organized by villagers, admission will be free, as it has been in the past two years for Cun Chao matches, according to Tang.

"The role of the government is to maintain safety and offer services," he said.

About 1,160 foreign soccer players from 28 teams have visited Rong-jiang for friendly matches, representing more than 50 countries, including France, the United States, Brazil and Argentina, according to local authorities. Soccer stars such as Brazilian legend Kaka have also visited the county.

Cun Chao continues to expand its international partnerships. For instance, its collaboration with the English Premier League through the grassroots coaches' training program has been successfully implemented, Tang said.

Future plans include deepening cooperation in event operations and youth training and holding a community soccer friendly match this year to further promote cultural exchanges between China and the United Kingdom, he said.

In February, Cun Chao signed a cooperation agreement with the Incheon Sports Council in South Korea. It is also establishing regular exchange mechanisms with soccer powerhouses like Brazil and France.

"We don't need to know the languages of each other, as soccer itself is a language. We can communicate via movements and gestures," he said, adding that soccer can be used to increase friendship among people from different countries.

Other measures to globalize Cun Chao include agreements with overseas grassroots sports organizations, building more platforms such as the Belt and Road Cun Chao alliance, and organizing nonprofit soccer challenges with international soccer stars.

To maintain its uniqueness, Cun Chao will merge Chinese intangible cultural heritage and ethnic elements to allow participants to experience diverse Chinese rural culture, he said.

"Cun Chao comes from the people and is rooted in the people. Players' skills are certainly not on a par with professionals, as they can only practice at night or in their spare time," he said. "Nonetheless, what matters is not how well they play, but how much joy the game brings them."

In addition, the participation of international teams helps drive the local economy. "For example, villagers sell local snacks at Cun Chao events, and some of them can earn more than 10,000 yuan ($1,380) per day," he said.

The events can also attract more tourists to other areas of the province and raise Guizhou's prestige in building a world-class tourism destination, he added.

In 2024, Rongjiang received about 9.46 million tourist visits, up 24.36 percent year-on-year. Tourism revenue reached about 10.8 billion yuan, up 28.64 percent year-on-year, data from local authorities showed.

With over 95 billion views online, Cun Chao has even been listed by the United Nations Development Programme as an example of global poverty reduction.

Cui Haiyang, vice-president of Guizhou Minzu University and a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the nation's top political advisory body, said globalization of Cun Chao challenges the international community's stereotypes about Chinese villages.

"Through the integration of soccer and intangible cultural heritage, it demonstrates the cultural confidence and governance wisdom of Chinese villages," he said. "Cun Chao also pioneers a new paradigm for people-to-people diplomacy. Its success also addresses the 'urbanization siphon effect', providing an example for developing countries in rural vitalization."

Cui added that Cun Chao "has transcended the realm of sports, becoming a bridge for dialogue between Chinese civilization and the world. Through true stories, vibrant life and co-created wisdom, it showcases the charm and vitality of rural China to the world".

