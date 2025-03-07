China targets three points against Saudi Arabia in WC qualifier, says player Lin

Xinhua) 15:38, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China is determined to secure a win against Saudi Arabia in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier, according to forward Lin Liangming.

The Chinese national team is undergoing an intensive training camp in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in preparation for the crucial match set for March 20.

"Our goal is clear: to claim all three points," Lin said. "Over the past two days, our training has focused on competitive drills with high intensity. The head coach has also highlighted that we will be conducting targeted sessions in the coming days to fine-tune our strategies."

Midfielder Wang Shangyuan expressed confidence that the training camp will help the team elevate their performance ahead of the challenging clash with Saudi Arabia.

"The match in Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly be tough, but we are using this training camp in Dubai to ensure everyone reaches their peak condition. We want to be fully prepared for the game," Wang said.

He also noted that the recent start of the domestic league has left players in varying states of fitness, making the training camp essential for the team.

Head coach Branko Ivankovic has included several young players in the training camp, a move Wang believes will benefit the team in the long run.

"We hope the younger players can quickly find their feet with team's dynamics and gain a deeper understanding of the head coach's tactical approach," Wang added.

With four rounds remaining in the qualifiers, the Chinese team is tied with Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Bahrain at six points each, just one point behind second-placed Australia. Japan leads the group with an impressive 16 points.

