China, Australia reach quarterfinal of AFC U20 Asian Cup

Xinhua) 09:24, February 17, 2025

Members of Team China celebrate after winning the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Substitute Zhu Pengyu scored twice as host China defeated Kyrgyzstan 5-2 in AFC U20 Asian Cup Group A action on Saturday, securing a spot in the last eight.

Liu Chengyu broke the deadlock before Umar Madaminov equalized for Kyrgyzstan, only for Wang Yudong to restore China's lead just before halftime. Kyrgyzstan was reduced to 10 men early in the second half, allowing China to dominate the remainder of the match.

Liu opened the scoring in the 13th minute, finishing Wang Yudong's cross after Kuai Jiwen provided a through pass from deep on the left side. Kyrgyzstan responded in the 25th minute when Madaminov curled a left-footed shot into the far corner. Wang then put China back in front in the 45th minute with a composed penalty, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Kyrgyzstan's challenge weakened just two minutes into the second half when Artem Istrashkin received a second yellow card, leaving his team a man down. China took advantage moments later as Mao Weijie extended the lead with a header.

Yryskeldi Madanov's header gave Kyrgyzstan a lifeline in the 65th minute, but China nearly restored its advantage five minutes later, only for substitute Zhu Pengyu's header to be denied by the crossbar.

However, Zhu made no mistake in the 80th minute, dribbling into the box and slotting the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to seal the victory. He struck again in injury time, heading home Wang Yifan's cross to complete the 5-2 win.

In an earlier match, Australia defeated Qatar 3-1. With both Australia and China winning their first two matches in the group, they have already secured their places in the final eight.

Aziret Ysmanaliev (R), goalkeeper of Kyrgyzstan, competes against Zhu Pengyu of China during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aziret Ysmanaliev (R), goalkeeper of Kyrgyzstan tries to save the ball during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Artem Istrashkiv (front) of Kyrgyzstan receives a red card from the referee during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Aziret Ysmanaliev (top L), goalkeeper of Kyrgyzstan competes against Zhu Pengyu (top R) of China during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Shi Songchen (L) of China vies with Kydyrshaev Emir-Khan of Kyrgyzstan during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aziret Ysmanaliev (L), goalkeeper of Kyrgyzstan fails to save the ball during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Kuai Jiwen (front R) of China vies with Kydyrshaev Emir-Khan of Kyrgyzstan during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Kuai Jiwen (L) of China vies with Sardorbek Nematov of Kyrgyzstan during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Liu Chengyu (L) of China vies with Kydyrshaev Emir-Khan of Kyrgyzstan during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Kydyrshaev Emir-Khan (L) of Kyrgyzstan makes a foul on Liu Chengyu of China during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Liu Chengyu (L) of China vies with Kydyrshaev Emir-Khan of Kyrgyzstan during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Wang Yudong (C) of China passes the ball during the Group A match between China and Kyrgyzstan at the AFC U20 Asian Cup football tournament in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)