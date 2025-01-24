China drawn with host Saudi Arabia in AFC U17 Asian Cup

Xinhua) 10:24, January 24, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China has been drawn into Group A of AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 along with the host Saudi Arabia, following the official draw here on Thursday.

The campaign will be held on April 3-20, and the 16 teams, divided into four groups, will not only be bidding for the trophy but also for the eight spots at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, the first edition of the newly expanded 48-team annual tournament.

The Group A also includes Uzbekistan and Thailand, while Saudi Arabia is seeking its third title.

Kenichi Uemura, the head coach of China noted he has no strong feelings about the draw. "Every team is strong, so every game will be a tough test," he said.

The 50-year-old Japanese disclosed that the players are on good fitness conditions, and that the team will soon make specific plans for every opponent and diversify the tactic setup.

Following is the full draw:

Group A: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, China

Group B: Japan, Australia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates

Group C: South Korea, Yemen, Afghanistan, Indonesia

Group D: Iran, Tajikistan, Oman, DPR Korea

