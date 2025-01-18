Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Dortmund

Xinhua) 10:40, January 18, 2025

Nuri Sahin, head coach of Borussia Dortmund, instructs during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Hugo Ekitike (R) of Eintracht Frankfurt vies with Waldemar Anton of Borussia Dortmund during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Players of Borussia Dortmund react after the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Nathaniel Brown (R) of Eintracht Frankfurt vies with Yan Couto of Borussia Dortmund during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Hugo Ekitike (C) of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring with teammates during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Oscar Hoejlund of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates scoring during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Ellyes Skhiri (R) of Eintracht Frankfurt vies with Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Dortmund during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Mario Goetze (L) of Eintracht Frankfurt vies with Jamie Gittens of Borussia Dortmund during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

Dino Toppmoeller, head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, instructs during the first division of Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund in Frankfurt, Germany, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo by Ulrich Hufnagel/Xinhua)

