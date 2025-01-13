China hopeful of qualifying for World Cup finals, says midfielder Wei
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Midfielder Wei Shihao expressed confidence that China can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.
Currently sitting at the bottom of Group C with six points - level with Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain - the Chinese team is holding a training camp in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers.
Despite facing an uphill campaign, China still stands a fair chance of securing a spot in the World Cup finals, said Wei.
"The team is confident of our chances, believing that we have every hope of reaching the finals. I am very confident as well."
"For me, the team's performances in the past four matches are satisfying. Hopefully we can win more points in the remaining games," he said.
Wei said China needs wins to keep itself in high spirits. "I think only wins can bring positive vibes to the team. If you keep losing games, you are expected to have a negative atmosphere," he added.
Head coach Branko Ivankovic told media that the aim of his side is to finish among the top four of the group, which means they will at least win the chance to compete in playoffs.
China will next face Saudi Arabia away on March 20.
