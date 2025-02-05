China's higher education institutions in joint efforts to foster elite football coaches, referees

Xinhua)

XI'AN, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Universities and colleges are expected to do their part in developing China's elite football coaches and referees.

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) has signed agreements with universities and colleges in Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi'an, Shenyang and Wuhan in a bid to give better play to the role of sports universities in cultivating professional football talents and elite footballers and conducting football scientific research.

"In the near future, the academy will bring many changes for Chinese football, including more elite footballers, coaches with international competitiveness, referees, professional football managers, among others," said Li Fusheng, president of Xi'an Physical Education University, in a recent interview.

"Moreover, according to our plan, a research center will be established in the football academy, offering more solutions for Chinese football development," Li added.

The football academy of Xi'an Physical Education University was established in 2017, the first of its kind in northwest China.

Now it has 17 teachers, eight of whom are professors. The university has five 11-a-side pitches, the data analysis room and strength training room.

"All graduate trainers [from the academy] will be certificated by the CFA as B-license coaches, and the better ones of them will directly receive the A-license from the CFA," said Li.

