Villagers rescue stranded truck on icy slope

(People's Daily App) 15:46, March 03, 2025

In rural Gansu Province, Northwest China, a heavily loaded truck recently stalled while trying to navigate a steep, icy slope. Observing the situation, nearby villagers quickly gathered to lend a hand, working together to pull the vehicle uphill. They successfully guided the truck to level ground through their coordinated efforts, ensuring its safe passage.

(Video source: Douyin)

