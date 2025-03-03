Home>>
Villagers rescue stranded truck on icy slope
(People's Daily App) 15:46, March 03, 2025
In rural Gansu Province, Northwest China, a heavily loaded truck recently stalled while trying to navigate a steep, icy slope. Observing the situation, nearby villagers quickly gathered to lend a hand, working together to pull the vehicle uphill. They successfully guided the truck to level ground through their coordinated efforts, ensuring its safe passage.
(Video source: Douyin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Villagers demonstrate strength in unity by moving a house together
- Man breaks car window on roadside to take AED for his father's heart attack
- China's Village Super League to cooperate with S. Korea's Incheon in football promotion
- Kindness from strangers
- Flight crew's swift response saves passenger's life
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.