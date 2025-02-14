Flight crew's swift response saves passenger's life

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:50, February 14, 2025

Li Yan administers oxygen to the passenger. (Photo/Official WeChat account of People's Daily)

The crew members of a China Southern Airlines flight have earned widespread praise for their swift and professional response to a medical emergency in the air.

According to a report by People's Daily, at 9:35 pm on Feb 8, Flight CZ6304 departed from Shenzhen for a four-hour journey to Shenyang. An hour into the flight, as the cabin crew began in-flight service, lead flight attendant Li Yan noticed a passenger looking pale and visibly unwell.

"The passenger's eyes were bloodshot red, abnormally flushed hands, swollen and reddened arms and lower legs, and a forehead covered in sweat," Li recalled.

Upon inquiry, Li learned that the passenger had a history of high blood pressure and a mild stroke.

Acting swiftly, she made an in-flight announcement seeking medical assistance and provided the passenger with oxygen support.

However, despite two repeated calls, no medical professionals on board responded.

The flight crew members assist the passenger. (Photo/Official WeChat account of People's Daily)

The passenger's condition worsened, with persistent chest pain and increasing difficulty sitting upright.

Thirty minutes later, his condition deteriorated further. Feeling that he could barely hold on, he hesitated but expressed a wish to divert the flight for urgent medical attention, though he regretted the inconvenience it might cause to fellow passengers and the airline.

"Your life is the top priority. We will do everything we can to protect you," Li reassured him before reporting the situation to captain Wang Yean.

After assessing the situation and considering medical capabilities on the ground, Wang made a decisive call to divert to Shijiazhuang Zhengding International Airport.

He immediately requested an emergency landing clearance from air traffic control and coordinated to have doctors and an ambulance ready upon arrival.

That night, the flight's original destination, Shenyang Taoxian International Airport, was scheduled to close at 2:30 am. With the diversion to Shijiazhuang, it became uncertain whether the flight could still arrive in time.

However, following urgent coordination, Shenyang agreed to extend its closing time to accommodate the flight's delayed arrival.

Medical workers swiftly transport the passenger to the hospital on a stretcher. (Photo/Official WeChat account of People's Daily)

At 12:20 am, the plane touched down safely in Shijiazhuang. An ambulance, already waiting on the tarmac, rushed to the aircraft.

By this time, the passenger's blood pressure had soared, and his oxygen levels had dropped dangerously low.

Medical workers quickly transferred him onto a stretcher and rushed him to the hospital.

Following the emergency landing, the flight took off again and arrived at Shenyang Taoxian International Airport at 2:48 am, over an hour behind schedule.

Later that afternoon, on Feb 9, the passenger's family shared a message of gratitude: "Thanks to the timely rescue, he is now safe. Without your help, he might not have made it."

A life was saved at 30,000 feet.

Wang Yixuan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)