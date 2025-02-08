'Prince on white horse' rescues man from freezing river

February 08, 2025

(Photo/CCTV News)

A real-life act of heroism unfolded in Xiantao, Central China's Hubei Province, when a man, dubbed the “prince on a white horse,” rode into the freezing river on horseback to rescue a drowning man.

Horse rider Erbay Dosbag and his friends, Su Shaogao and Liu Hangzhou, were out riding along the banks of the Hanjiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River, on Tuesday when they heard a young woman screaming for help as her father struggled in the water. She was on the verge of jumping in to rescue him.

As Su stopped the woman from jumping in, Liu dove into the river to reach the drowning man, Erbay mounted his horse and rode straight into the river. After wading three meters in, the horse started swimming. About 40 meters out, Erbay reached the struggling man, grabbed his clothes, and, with Liu assisting from behind, pulled him toward the shore.

The 7-year-old white horse, White Dragon, displayed remarkable bravery, said its owner, Erbay, who cannot swim. It was White Dragon’s first time swimming in winter.

(Photo/CCTV News)

On Thursday, local authorities recognized Erbay, Su, and Liu as “righteous and brave” models. A special ceremony was also held for White Dragon, where officials placed a red flower on its head and offered fresh corn and grass as a token of appreciation for its heroic role in the rescue.

