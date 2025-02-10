Man breaks car window on roadside to take AED for his father's heart attack

Global Times) 10:48, February 10, 2025

A man surnamed Ye found his car window smashed and an automated external defibrillator (AED) inside taken on Saturday but received a thank-you message explaining that the device was urgently needed to save a father who had suffered a heart attack. Ye's understanding of the situation and his decision to not file a complaint has since garnered widespread praise from Chinese netizens.

AEDs serve as life-saving medical devices designed to aid individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Ye said that this was the first time that his AED was put to use. After his parents were rescued by a neighbor during a health emergency, Ye learned various first aid skills. The neighbor also told him to have an AED at home. In May 2024, he spent 12,000 yuan ($1,600) to purchase an AED and put it in his car, "which was more like a little gift to myself," he said.

As for the subsequent compensation issue for the matter, Ye said that the person who took the AED had contacted him immediately and handled the aftermath, and he would not pursue it.

After the incident, the manufacturer of the car owned by Ye said on Sina Weibo that they will repair the vehicle free of charge and also present him with a commemorative banner.

Many Chinese netizens have praised Ye's actions, with some suggesting that more AEDs should also be made available in public places.

