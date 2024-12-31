Home>>
Kindness from strangers
(People's Daily App) 16:25, December 31, 2024
When a courier's car rolled over while crossing the street in Pingdingshan, Henan Province, traffic officers and a driver waiting at the red light rushed to help. The driver's dashcam captured this heartwarming moment on December 22.
