People receive food relief at food distribution center in city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip
People wait to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
