People receive food relief at food distribution center in city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 12:17, December 21, 2024

People wait to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

A man prepares food for people at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People line up to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People wait to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People wait to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Children wait to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

People line up to receive food relief at a food distribution center in the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2024. Across the besieged coastal enclave, hunger is spreading amid severe flour shortages and reduced food distribution centers due to access constraints and insecurity. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)