Israel to impose military rule on Gaza after war: defense minister

Xinhua) 16:59, December 17, 2024

JERUSALEM, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that his country will continue to rule over Gaza militarily after the ongoing war.

Katz said on social media X that once Israel defeats Hamas's military power and ruling power in Gaza, Israel will control security in Gaza "with full freedom to act," just as in the West Bank.

"We will not allow any terrorist activity against Israeli communities and citizens from Gaza. We will not allow a return to the reality before Oct. 7," he said.

