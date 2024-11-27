Israeli security cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, starting Wednesday morning

JERUSALEM, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel's security cabinet approved on Tuesday night a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that the ceasefire, brokered by the United States and France, was expected to take effect on Wednesday at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) in Israel and Lebanon.

The security cabinet approved the ceasefire by a majority of ten votes to one, with far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir casting the sole dissenting vote.

"Israel appreciates the United States' contribution to the process and reserves its right to act against any threat to its security," the statement said.

Meanwhile, less than six hours before the ceasefire was due to take effect, air defense sirens sounded in several areas in northern and central Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said the sirens were activated following the launch of three projectiles from Lebanon, which were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force. No casualties were reported.

