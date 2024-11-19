Chinese envoy calls for strong actions from UN Security Council in Middle East

Xinhua) 15:04, November 19, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said on Monday that it is unacceptable for the UN Security Council to remain at a standstill and inactive, as the situation in the Middle East remains extremely precarious.

Over the past 13 months, the conflict in Gaza and the situation in the Middle East have remained a top priority on the Security Council's agenda, Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, told a Security Council meeting.

"We adopted resolutions requesting an immediate ceasefire, yet a ceasefire remains elusive to this day," he said at the Security Council ministerial-level briefing on the Middle East.

"We have to painfully admit that on the Palestinian question, the Security Council has failed to effectively discharge its duties, and to respond to the expectations of the international community," the envoy said.

However, Fu pointed out that the unsatisfactory performance of the council is not caused by disagreements between some countries, but rather due to the fact that one permanent member has been on the opposite side of the international community.

"Had it not been for the repeated exercise of the veto by the United States or its claim that Security Council resolutions are not binding, the Security Council would not have been so weak and incompetent," he said.

The envoy urged the Security Council to unequivocally request an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza. "Israel should also let go of its obsession with the use of force and stop violations against other countries, including Lebanon, Syria, and Iran," he said.

Moreover, Fu appealed for increased humanitarian assistance in Gaza and urged Israel to fulfill its obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the orderly distribution of supplies throughout Gaza.

In his remarks, Fu also stressed the two-state solution must be revitalized, which is the only viable way out for the Palestinian question and requires the guarantee of the international community more than ever.

China supports convening a more broad-based, authoritative, and effective international peace conference to formulate a timetable and roadmap for implementing the two-state solution, he said.

