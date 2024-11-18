Palestine condemns Israeli attacks on Gaza, holding U.S. responsible

Xinhua) 09:19, November 18, 2024

RAMALLAH, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian presidency on Sunday condemned the Israeli attacks in northern and central Gaza Strip, holding the U.S. administration responsible.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, said in a statement that Israel translates the continued U.S. military, financial and political support into the killings that claim the lives of dozens of children and women, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abu Rudeineh held the U.S. administration fully responsible for the continuation of the "bloody aggression" as a result of giving Israel political cover to "escape punishment and defy international legitimacy decisions."

Also on Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the international community responsible for the continued "displacement and starvation" in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the ministry called for urgent international action to force Israel to implement UN resolutions and precautionary orders.

At least 96 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombing in northern and central Gaza Strip in the past hours, the Hamas-run Gaza media office said on Sunday.

The strikes are part of Israel's ongoing large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza, launched in response to a Hamas rampage on Oct. 7, 2023. The Hamas attack killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to 250 individuals being taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,846, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

