Yemen's Houthis claim hitting "vital target" in Israel with drones
(Xinhua) 09:30, November 17, 2024
SANAA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said they launched a bomb-laden drone attack on Israel's southern port city of Eilat on Saturday, hitting a "vital target."
