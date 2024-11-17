We Are China

Yemen's Houthis claim hitting "vital target" in Israel with drones

Xinhua) 09:30, November 17, 2024

SANAA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group said they launched a bomb-laden drone attack on Israel's southern port city of Eilat on Saturday, hitting a "vital target."

