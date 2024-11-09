Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburb of Dahieh with new heavy airstrikes

Xinhua) 09:30, November 09, 2024

BEIRUT, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched 11 airstrikes on Friday night targeting areas in Dahieh, a southern suburb of Beirut widely regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold, according to local broadcaster al-Jadeed.

The strikes hit neighborhoods including Burj Barajneh, Haret Hreit, Lailaky, and Hadath, with footage showing heavy smoke billowing from the sites. The attacks followed warnings from an Israeli military spokesperson on the X platform urging residents in Dahieh to evacuate.

Since late September, Israel has ramped up its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, with intensified airstrikes in Dahieh causing significant casualties and property damage.

Among those reported killed are several high-ranking Hezbollah officials, including Hassan Nasrallah, who had led the group for over 30 years and was a prominent figure in Lebanese politics.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)