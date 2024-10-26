Israel completes strike on Iranian targets

Xinhua) 13:42, October 26, 2024

JERUSALEM, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel has completed what it called a retaliatory attack on military targets in Iran, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) early Saturday morning.

The IDF launched "precise and targeted" air strikes on targets in several areas in Iran, in response to the attacks from Iran in recent months, it said in a statement.

The IDF statement was issued about three and a half hours after it announced the start of the operation.

Israeli aircraft struck missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays, and additional Iranian aerial capabilities, according to the statement.

Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported that dozens of jets, including F35, F16 and F15, attacked 20 military targets in Iran.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video statement that the operation has foiled immediate threats to Israel, warning Iran against further response if there's a new round of escalation.

Iranian eyewitnesses said early Saturday that big explosions were heard around the country's capital Tehran. Shortly afterward, Iranian state-run IRIB TV reported that Iran's air defense was engaged against Israeli strike attempts.

On Oct. 1, Iran fired approximately 180 missiles at Israeli targets, describing the action as retaliation for the assassinations of several leaders of regional resistance groups, among other grievances.

