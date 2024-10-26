Home>>
Explosions heard in Iran's capital
(Xinhua) 09:07, October 26, 2024
TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- A number of explosions were heard in the Iranian capital in the early hours of Saturday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
The situation at Imam Khomeini International Airport is normal, the report said, adding that further information would be provided following investigations.
