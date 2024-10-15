Iran unwilling to see expansion of regional conflict, ready to coordinate with China to cool down situation -- FM

Xinhua) 13:02, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran does not want to see further expansion of conflict in the region, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to cool down the situation through diplomatic means, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.

He made the remarks during his phone talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

