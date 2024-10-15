Home>>
Iran unwilling to see expansion of regional conflict, ready to coordinate with China to cool down situation -- FM
(Xinhua) 13:02, October 15, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Iran does not want to see further expansion of conflict in the region, and is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to cool down the situation through diplomatic means, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Monday.
He made the remarks during his phone talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM calls on all parties to avoid vicious circle amid Israel, Iran tension
- U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel
- Iranian officials, analysts warn of "stronger strike" in response to potential Israeli retaliation
- Iran stands with Hezbollah, backs efforts for ceasefire in Lebanon, Gaza: FM
- Iranian FM condemns deadly pager blasts in Lebanon
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.