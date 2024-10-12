U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel

Xinhua) 08:43, October 12, 2024

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan addresses a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Aug. 17, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that the above measures "will help further deny Iran financial resources used to support its missile programs and provide support for terrorist groups that threaten the United States, its allies, and partners."

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- The United States announced Friday sanctions targeting Iran's energy trade in light of the Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack launched by the country against Israel.

According to a statement issued by the Department of State, the department "is imposing sanctions on six entities engaged in Iranian petroleum trade and identifying six vessels as blocked property."

Meanwhile, the Department of the Treasury "is issuing a determination that will lead to the imposition of sanctions against any person determined to operate in the petroleum or petrochemical sectors of the Iranian economy," the statement said.

"Additionally, Treasury is sanctioning ten entities and identifying 17 vessels as blocked property for their involvement in shipments of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products in support of U.S.-designated entities National Iranian Oil Company or Triliance Petrochemical Co. Limited," the statement added.

