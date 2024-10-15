Chinese FM calls on all parties to avoid vicious circle amid Israel, Iran tension

Xinhua) 10:54, October 15, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) --The Chinese side hopes that all parties will act cautiously to avoid falling into a vicious circle amid tension between Israel and Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, adding that the Chinese side believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one.

