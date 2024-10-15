Home>>
Chinese FM calls on all parties to avoid vicious circle amid Israel, Iran tension
(Xinhua) 10:54, October 15, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) --The Chinese side hopes that all parties will act cautiously to avoid falling into a vicious circle amid tension between Israel and Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, adding that the Chinese side believes that renewed conflict and turmoil in the region serves the interests of no one.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israeli tanks "forcibly enter" UN position in southern Lebanon: UNIFIL
- U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran over missile attack against Israel
- French, Italian, Spanish leaders condemn Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
- 21 killed, 41 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon
- Iranian officials, analysts warn of "stronger strike" in response to potential Israeli retaliation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.