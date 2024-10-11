21 killed, 41 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:01, October 11, 2024

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Meidoun, Lebanon. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)

BEIRUT, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least 21 people were killed and 41 others injured on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

The sources, who spoke anonymously, said the Israeli warplanes launched 16 raids in southern Lebanon and nine more in eastern Lebanon during the afternoon and evening hours, leaving 21 dead and 41 injured.

Among the attacked individuals were six Lebanese soldiers who were wounded in an Israeli drone attack on a military checkpoint at the Hosh al-Sayyed Ali crossing in eastern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Civil Defense sources told Xinhua that an Israeli raid destroyed a three-story building in the village of Karak, east of Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding 14.

"The Civil Defense personnel, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, recovered five bodies and eight wounded from a building destroyed by an Israeli raid in the town of Rayaq, east of Lebanon," the sources added.

In addition, seven bodies and 13 injured individuals were found in the town of Mahrouna and the village of Maifadoun, both located in southern Lebanon, according to the sources.

Since late September, the Israeli army has launched intensive attacks on Lebanon in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.

Photo taken on Oct. 10, 2024 shows the rubble of buildings destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Meidoun, Lebanon. (Photo by Taher Abu Hamdan/Xinhua)

