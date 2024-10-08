Humanitarian situation in Lebanon continues to deteriorate: UN

Xinhua) 08:53, October 08, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) -- Driven by increasingly intense exchange of hostilities across the Blue Line, the humanitarian situation in Lebanon continues to rapidly deteriorate, UN humanitarians said on Monday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it continues to be concerned over attacks on the health system, with airstrikes expanding geographically affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The office said that according to Lebanese authorities, 36 incidents targeting health care facilities were reported between Oct. 8, 2023, and Oct. 4, 2024. At least 96 primary health care centers, and three hospitals have been forced to close due to the hostilities.

"Attacks have not only impacted facilities but also health personnel with the World Health Organization putting the number of health workers on duty killed in the same period to 77," OCHA said. Water infrastructure is also affected with at least 25 water facilities damaged affecting more than 300,000 people.

The ongoing hostilities and displacement orders continue to displace people, particularly from the south of the country and the capital's southern suburbs, the office said. The International Organization for Migration has recorded more than 540,000 displaced people since Oct. 8 last year.

The United Nations and its partners in Lebanon, in close collaboration with the Lebanese government, continues to lead and coordinate relief efforts for displaced and affected populations. OCHA said that on the health front, health partners are supporting the Lebanese health authorities and delivering additional trauma and emergency surgery kits to hospitals. They are also providing medicines.

"The 426 million U.S. dollars Flash Appeal for Lebanon is currently 12 percent funded with 53 million dollars received," the office said.

Meanwhile, the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeannine Hennis-Plasschaert, continues her close engagements with all actors, urging an immediate ceasefire and that space be created for diplomatic initiatives, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a daily briefing on Monday.

Heavy strikes in both directions across the Blue Line continued through the weekend and Monday, with casualties reported from Israeli strikes including in Beirut and southern Lebanon, he said.

The spokesperson said the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) noted in a statement their deep concern with respect to recent activities by the Israeli army immediately adjacent to one of the peacekeeping mission's position, southeast of Marun ar Ras in Sector West, which is inside Lebanese territory.

"It is unacceptable to compromise the safety of UN peacekeepers carrying out their mandate handed over to them by the Security Council, and UNIFIL reminds all actors of their obligations to protect United Nations personnel and United Nations property," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)