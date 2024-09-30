China opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty, security: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:29, September 30, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and condemns any action against innocent civilians, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

The spokesperson made the remarks when asked to comment that Israel has launched an airstrike on Beirut, capital city of Lebanon, on September 27 and killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

China is closely following the incident and is deeply concerned over the escalation of tensions in the region, said the spokesperson, pointing out that China opposes the infringement on Lebanon's sovereignty and security, opposes and condemns any action against innocent civilians, and opposes any move that fuels antagonism and escalates regional tensions.

China urges parties concerned, especially Israel, to immediately take actions to cool down the situation and prevent the conflict from escalating or even spiraling out of control, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that the tension between Lebanon and Israel is a spillover of the Gaza conflict. The pressing priority is to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions, end the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, and earnestly safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East.

