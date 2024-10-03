Chinese envoy urges actions to deescalate Lebanese-Israeli situation

Xinhua) 09:29, October 03, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the UN Security Council to take urgent actions to deescalate the Lebanese-Israeli situation.

"The Security Council bears the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security," Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said in remarks at the Security Council briefing on the Lebanese-Israeli situation.

He said that under the current circumstances, the Security Council must take urgent actions and be united in making clear and unequivocal demands: an immediate ceasefire must be established in Gaza; the deescalation of the Lebanese-Israeli situation must be advanced to stop the cycle of violence; every effort must be made to prevent the spread of the fighting; and the parties concerned must return to the track of political and diplomatic solutions.

Warning that the current situation is "hanging by a thread," Fu said any passive procrastination would be irresponsible, and any rhetoric of condoning further military adventurism would send a wrong message and could cause serious consequences.

"We hope major countries with influence will adopt a sincere and responsible attitude and earnestly play a constructive role to avoid further escalation of the situation," he said.

Fu noted that the conflict has caused an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, with Gaza having become "a hell on Earth," and massive destruction of civilian facilities, thousands of casualties, and more than 1 million people displaced in Lebanon.

The ambassador called on all parties to the conflict to respect the red lines of international humanitarian law and to earnestly ensure the protection of civilians.

Fu reiterated the importance of respecting the neutrality of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and the importance of effectively ensuring the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers. "UN assets and personnel should not be the target of armed attacks," he said.

