Israel rejects U.S. ceasefire proposal, launches extensive strikes in Lebanon for 4th consecutive day

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israeli warplanes continued their deadly airstrikes across Lebanon for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a clear rejection of a ceasefire proposal advanced by the United States and France.

The Israeli military stated that its drones targeted rocket launchers in southern Lebanon responsible for attacks on Israeli targets. Fighter jets struck "dozens" of Hezbollah targets, including militant cells, launchers, and weapons storage facilities in various areas of southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that at least 60 people were killed and 81 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Thursday across various regions in Lebanon.

Israel conducted 115 attacks on Thursday, the ministry noted, adding that the large-scale airstrikes, which began on Monday and have previously focused on the south and east of Lebanon, have now spread to include regions in the Mount Lebanon Governorate.

According to the Israeli military, Hezbollah forces launched approximately 150 rockets toward northern Israel. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service stated that no casualties resulted from the rocket attacks.

Some rockets were intercepted, but others struck communities in northern Israel, where most residents have been displaced due to ongoing cross-border fire. In Rosh Pina, located in the Upper Galilee, a rocket hit a residential home, causing extensive damage. Fires broke out in Rosh Pina, Safed, and Birya as a result of the strikes.

Hezbollah confirmed the rocket attacks, stating that the bombings and raids were "in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the barbaric Israeli invasion of cities, villages, and civilians."

During a situational assessment, Israel's military chief, Hertzi Halevi, rejected the U.S.-led ceasefire call at a UN Security Council emergency meeting. "We must continue to attack Hezbollah," Halevi said. "We have waited for this opportunity for years."

Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, stating that Israel "will continue to strike Hezbollah with full force" until all objectives are achieved, including the safe return of northern residents to their homes.

Also on Thursday, Israel's Defense Ministry announced an 8.7-billion-U.S.-dollar aid package from the United States to support Israel's military efforts. The package includes 3.5 billion dollars for "urgent wartime procurement," which has already been transferred to Israel, and an additional 5.2 billion dollars earmarked for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, and an advanced laser defense system.

"This substantial investment will significantly strengthen critical systems like Iron Dome and David's Sling while supporting the continued development of an advanced high-powered laser defense system, currently in its later stages of development," the ministry stated.

The United States has been supporting Israel since the beginning of the conflict with Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, sending at least 700 cargo planes with weapons, bombs, and ammunition, according to official Israeli sources.

Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese armed group and political party, have been trading fire across the border since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rockets in solidarity with Hamas' deadly attack on communities in southern Israel the previous day.

As of Thursday, the total death toll from the Israel-Hezbollah clashes since last October has reached 1,540, with injuries totaling 5,410, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Since Monday, Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, resulting in over 650 deaths and more than 2,000 injuries. The Israeli military reported that it has targeted over 2,000 locations during this period. Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin noted on Wednesday that the bombardment has displaced more than 150,000 residents this week.

This sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also become involved.

