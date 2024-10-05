Lebanon receives aid from WHO, UN refugee agency

BEIRUT, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- An aid plane carrying 55 tons of aid and medical supplies arrived Friday in Lebanon from the United Arab Emirates, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

This aid was provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the report.

"The WHO and the UN system are committed to removing the pressure on Lebanon and its people, as well as other vulnerable people living in the country," WHO Representative in Lebanon Abdel Nasser Abu Bakr said.

For his part, UNHCR Representative in Lebanon Ivo Freijsen said, "We want to show our solidarity with Lebanon through the work of all humanitarian organizations in providing the necessary assistance, and we call on all donors to respond quickly."

The NNA also reported on Friday that Italy granted 17 million euros (around 18.65 million U.S. dollars) to support the civilian population affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the news agency said Britain is boosting its humanitarian support for Lebanon with an additional 10 million pounds (about 13.12 million dollars).

Among those affected, children bore the brunt of the conflict, which has dramatically escalated between Israel and Hezbollah across Lebanon these days.

More than 690 children have reportedly been injured in Lebanon over the past six weeks. The most common injuries they suffered include concussions and traumatic brain injuries from the impact of blasts, shrapnel wounds, limb injuries, and hearing loss, according to a statement by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Meanwhile, it is estimated that more than 400,000 children have been displaced from their homes.

UNICEF urged the international community to mobilize humanitarian support and ensure that supply routes into Lebanon remain open, allowing for the rapid and safe delivery of life-saving aid to needy children. It also called for an urgent ceasefire and protection of children by all parties.

