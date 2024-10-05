We Are China

Displaced people live at parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:29, October 05, 2024

Displaced people live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Displaced people have a meal as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Displaced people have a meal as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A displaced girl sleeps at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Displaced children play as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)