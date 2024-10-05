Home>>
Displaced people live at parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 10:29, October 05, 2024
Displaced people live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Displaced people have a meal as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Displaced people have a meal as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
A displaced girl sleeps at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
Displaced children play as they live at a parking lot in Sidon, Lebanon on Oct. 3, 2024. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Lebanon receives aid from WHO, UN refugee agency
- 12 killed, 17 wounded in Israeli airstrikes on S. Lebanon
- Dozens of Chinese citizens evacuated from Lebanon to Cyprus
- Chinese envoy urges actions to deescalate Lebanese-Israeli situation
- China opposes infringements on Lebanon's sovereignty, security: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.