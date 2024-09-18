Iranian FM condemns deadly pager blasts in Lebanon

Xinhua) 10:27, September 18, 2024

TEHRAN, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the targeting of Lebanese citizens in simultaneous pager explosions in the Arab state, calling it a "terrorist action by Israel."

He made the remarks during a phone call with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib on Tuesday, after pagers simultaneously blew up earlier in the day across Lebanon, killing at least eight people and wounding over 2,800 others, including Hezbollah members, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Araghchi expressed solidarity and extended condolences to Lebanon, voicing Iran's readiness to provide assistance to treat the injured or transfer them to Tehran.

He pointed to the injury sustained by Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani in the incident and thanked the Lebanese government for its immediate measures to treat the Iranian envoy.

The Lebanese foreign minister emphasized that his government would pursue and investigate the "terrorist" incident.

Lebanon's Elnashra news website accused the Israeli military of targeting the batteries of the pagers, leading to their explosions across Lebanon. It added that the injured were transferred to hospitals.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society announced on Tuesday that it is prepared to send emergency treatment teams to Lebanon to assist those injured in the simultaneous explosions.

After the explosions, Hezbollah declared it was "at the highest level of readiness to defend Lebanon and its people," blaming Israel for the "criminal attack" and vowing to retaliate.

