Hamas leader's "martyrdom" to strengthen bond between Iran, Palestine: spokesman
TEHRAN, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday the "martyrdom" of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will strengthen Iran's "deep and unbreakable" bond with Palestine and the resistance.
He made the remarks in a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry while extending condolences to Hamas as well as the Palestinian people and resistance groups over Haniyeh's death earlier in the day.
Kanaani said investigations into the incident's dimensions and details were being continued by Iran's relevant entities and authorities, stressing that the "blood of this indefatigable fighter," who spent his life working towards the liberation of Palestinians from Israelis, "will never be wasted."
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement on Wednesday that Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed earlier in the day after their residence was hit in Tehran.
The attack was under investigation, and the results would be announced later, it added.
Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.
