Masoud Pezeshkian sworn in as Iran's 9th president

Xinhua) 08:59, July 31, 2024

Masoud Pezeshkian (C) arrives for the presidential swearing-in ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, on July 30, 2024. Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth president on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Tehran's parliament, the official IRNA news agency reported. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in as Iran's ninth president on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Tehran's parliament, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, military commanders, and representatives from 88 countries and 10 international organizations.

Following his oath-taking before parliament, Pezeshkian outlined his administration's goals, focusing on Iran's economic development, national interests, and improving citizens' lives.

He highlighted key foreign policy objectives aimed at safeguarding national security and enhancing economic prosperity within the framework of "dignity, wisdom, and expediency."

Pezeshkian also condemned Israeli actions in Gaza, criticizing bombings that affected civilians, including women and children, and those who supported such actions.

Pezeshkian, 69, emerged as the winner on July 6 in the country's presidential elections and was officially endorsed by Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as Iran's ninth president on Sunday.

He now has 15 days to submit his proposed cabinet to parliament for approval.

