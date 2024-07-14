Iran looks forward to further cooperation with China: president-elect
TEHRAN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Iran "looks forward to more extensive" cooperation with China, said President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in an article published on Saturday.
Pezeshkian said China, along with Russia, had consistently stood by Iran during challenging times, adding, "We deeply value this friendship."
The article titled "My Message to the New World" is published in Iran's English language daily Tehran Times.
Pointing to a long-term comprehensive cooperation agreement signed between Iran and China in March 2021, Pezeshkian noted, "Our 25-year roadmap with China represents a significant milestone towards establishing a mutually beneficial comprehensive strategic partnership, and we look forward to collaborating more extensively with Beijing as we advance towards a new global order."
He hailed China for its "constructive vision and forward-thinking approach to international affairs," stressing that in 2023, China played a "pivotal role" in facilitating the normalization of relations between Tehran and Riyadh after a seven-year diplomatic freeze.
In the article, Pezeshkian vowed that his administration would pursue an "opportunity-driven policy" by creating balance in relations with all states, consistent with the country's national interests, economic development, and requirements of regional and global peace and security.
"We will prioritize strengthening relations with our neighbors," he said, adding that his administration's other foreign policy priorities would include fostering mutually beneficial relations with emerging international players in the Global South, especially African nations, as well as Latin American states.
Pezeshkian was announced as Iran's next president on July 6 following his victory in a runoff against Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator.
