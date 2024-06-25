In pics: presidential candidates during election campaign in Iran
Presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian is pictured during an election campaign in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Iran has recently announced the names of six qualified candidates for the country's early presidential election scheduled for June 28.
The final nominees are Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi.
Presidential candidate Masoud Pezeshkian gestures during an election campaign in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Presidential candidate Mostafa Pourmohammadi attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Presidential candidate Mostafa Pourmohammadi attends a press conference in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf speaks during an election campaign in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
Presidential candidate Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf speaks during an election campaign in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Shadati)
