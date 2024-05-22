Iranian embassy holds memorial service for helicopter crash victims

Xinhua) 08:46, May 22, 2024

People gather at the Iranian embassy in Syria in Damascus, Syria, to offer condolences for the victims of the helicopter crash near Varzaqan County, Iran, on May 21, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead Monday morning as the wreckage of the helicopter carrying them was found following its crash in bad weather on Sunday near Varzaqan County, some 670 km away from Tehran. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Iranian embassy in Syria holds a memorial service in Damascus, Syria, for the victims of the helicopter crash near Varzaqan County, Iran, on May 21, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead Monday morning as the wreckage of the helicopter carrying them was found following its crash in bad weather on Sunday near Varzaqan County, some 670 km away from Tehran. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Flowers are seen laid at the Iranian embassy in Syria in Damascus, Syria, to offer condolences for the victims of the helicopter crash near Varzaqan County, Iran, on May 21, 2024. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and some members of his accompanying team, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, were confirmed dead Monday morning as the wreckage of the helicopter carrying them was found following its crash in bad weather on Sunday near Varzaqan County, some 670 km away from Tehran. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

