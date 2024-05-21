Chinese FM expresses deep condolences over deaths of Iranian president, FM

Xinhua) 10:06, May 21, 2024

ASTANA, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday expressed deep condolences over the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during a joint press briefing with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Chinese side was deeply saddened upon learning of the official Iranian confirmation that Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian lost their lives in a recent helicopter accident, and offered deep condolences.

Wang also extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families, the Iranian government, and the people of Iran, noting that Raisi and Amir-Abdollahian have made significant contributions to the development of China-Iran relations and the advancement of regional friendly cooperation.

Following the accident, China actively assisted in the rescue efforts and is ready to continue providing all necessary support to Iran, Wang said, expressing his belief that the Iranian government and people would be able to overcome this difficult moment.

