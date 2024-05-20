Xi expresses condolences over Iranian President Raisi's death

Xinhua) 16:22, May 20, 2024

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to Iran's First Vice President Mohsen Rezaei following the unfortunate death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter accident.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the people of China, President Xi expressed deep condolences and extended sincere sympathies to Rezaei, the family of President Raisi, and the Iranian government and people.

