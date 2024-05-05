Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss boosting ties, regional developments

Xinhua) 13:41, May 05, 2024

TEHRAN, May 4 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Saturday exchanged views on the latest joint efforts to improve bilateral ties.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Banjul, capital of The Gambia, the two sides also discussed the latest regional developments, said a statement published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website.

The two ministers exchanged warm greetings offered by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to each other, highlighting efforts by the two leaders to follow up on the improvement of the bilateral relations.

Amir-Abdollahian praised the efforts made and positions adopted by Egypt to stop Israel's deadly attacks in Gaza and reiterated Iran's readiness to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian coastal enclave, asking for Cairo's assistance to that end.

He expressed gratitude towards Egypt for condemning Israel's action against the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria's Damascus.

The Egyptian foreign minister, for his part, stressed that Egypt always paid special attention to the expansion of relations with Iran.

Shoukry pointed to the consequences of the continuation of the conflict in Gaza, hoping that the ongoing political and diplomatic efforts would help stop the escalation and restore the Palestinians' rights.

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic relations in 1980. In recent months, both countries have expressed a willingness to mend bilateral ties by settling differences on certain issues.

