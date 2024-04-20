Rallies held in Iran to support last week's retaliatory strikes against Israel

Xinhua) 14:29, April 20, 2024

Demonstrators march during a rally in Tehran, Iran, April 19, 2024. Iranians on Friday staged nationwide rallies to express support for the country's retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets last week, the official news agency IRNA reported. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Iranians on Friday staged nationwide rallies to express support for the country's retaliatory strikes against Israeli targets last week, the official news agency IRNA reported.

In Tehran, demonstrators marched almost 1 kilometer from the University of Tehran to Enghelab Square. They carried placards featuring slogans against Israel and the United States, expressing support for the strikes launched on the night of April 13.

The procession also demonstrated solidarity with the Palestinians, asserting that Palestine would be "liberated."

Similar rallies were also held in other cities including Tabriz, Mashhad, and Isfahan, where participants called Iran's drone and missile attacks "legitimate defense."

Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones toward Israel on Saturday, in response to the Israeli airstrike on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital city of Damascus on April 1, which killed seven Iranians, including two veteran commanders.

