EU, Finnish leaders call for de-escalation amid Iran-Israel tensions

Xinhua) 15:16, April 20, 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo attend a press conference at Lappeenranta airport, southeastern Finland, on April 19, 2024. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday urged de-escalation amid Iran-Israel tensions. (Lauri Heikkinen/Prime minister's office/Handout via Xinhua)

HELSINKI, April 19 (Xinhua) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Friday urged de-escalation amid Iran-Israel tensions.

They made these comments at a press conference held at southeastern Finland's Lappeenranta airport on Friday. The event followed a visit to the Finnish eastern border near the town of Imatra.

"We must do everything possible to ensure that all sides refrain from escalating the situation in the region," said von der Leyen. She emphasized the necessity for stabilizing in the region.

Orpo expressed hope that both sides would avoid retaliatory attacks.

According to local media reports, the purpose of their visit to the eastern border was to inspect a pilot fence, about three kilometers long, built near the Imatra border crossing.

